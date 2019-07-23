Dropbox Employees Seem to Have No Knowledge of Mac App

The new Dropbox for Mac has been annoying users, and it sounds like Dropbox employees don’t know how their app works.

To summarize, the problem is this: Dropbox now opens a new file browser and an associated Dock icon every time it starts, even if you don’t want it to…there are numerous Dropbox support employees who apparently have never used their company’s Mac application and do not understand how it works. As a result, Dropbox’s users have to explain to Dropbox employees how Dropbox’s application works on the Mac.

