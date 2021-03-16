Dropbox Passwords launched in 2020 for paid users to manage their passwords. Now the company has announced it will be available to free users in April. You can sign up here to be notified of its release.

Dropbox Basic users will be able to store up to 50 passwords in Dropbox Passwords and have them automatically sync with up to three devices. It will also be possible to share passwords securely with anyone eventually, but this is a feature Dropbox is still working on and isn’t available yet.

I think it’s interesting that Dropbox came out with a password manager, but you can find far better ones for free with less limitations, like Bitwarden.

Check It Out: Dropbox Passwords Rolls Out to All Users in April