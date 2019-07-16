DuckDuckGo Apple Maps Updated for Enhanced Search

The DuckDuckGo Apple Maps integration has been updated for enhanced search, like maps re-querying, local autocomplete, and more.

With Apple, as with all other third parties we work with, we do not share any personally identifiable information such as IP address. And for local searches in particular, where your approximate location information is sent by your browser to us, we discard it immediately after use. This is in line with our strict privacy policy. You can read more about our anonymous localized results here.

I was happy to see the integration and look forward to these updates. Apple is a good partnership for DuckDuckGo.

