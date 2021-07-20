Privacy search engine DuckDuckGo has launched an Email Protection Service to protect against email trackers. You can get a free, personalized @duck.com address that will forward emails to your regular inbox.

We remove hidden trackers from incoming emails sent to this address, then forward them to your regular inbox for safer reading. This means if you use an email service like Gmail or Yahoo, it’s no problem! Emails sent to your Personal Duck Address will arrive there as usual so you can read your email like normal, in any app or on the web, worry-free.