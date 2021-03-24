Two people pleaded guilty to federal charges this week in a scheme to steal and re-sell hundreds of MacBooks from Stanford.

Castaneda was charged with thefts totaling around $4 million, while $2.3 million in stolen goods were attributed to her brother. Authorities say the computers were sold on Craigslist to an uncharged co-conspirator, a Folsom man, who resold them to people living in other states.

The article mentions approximately 800 MacBooks.

Check It Out: Brother-Sister Duo Charged With Stealing MacBooks From Stanford