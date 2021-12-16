US Logistics Company ‘D.W. Morgan’ Leaks Data Through Amazon S3

A report from Website Planet reveals D.W Morgan left an Amazon S3 bucket unprotected, resulting in the exposure of over 2.5 million files.

An Amazon S3 bucket owned by D.W. Morgan was left accessible without authorization controls in place, exposing sensitive data relating to shipments and the company’s clients.

As a market leader, D.W. Morgan provides services to some of the biggest companies in the world and there are major Fortune 500 organizations with data exposed on the open bucket.