Electronic Arts is the latest company to have information stolen in a data breach. It includes the source code for FIFA 21, the Frostbite engine, and proprietary frameworks and SDKs.

We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen. No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy.

Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation.