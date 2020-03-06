Introduced by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, the EARN It act would force companies to “earn” protection from Section 230 to fight online child exploitation.

Though it seems wholly focused on reducing child exploitation, the EARN IT Act has definite implications for encryption. If it became law, companies might not be able to earn their liability exemption while offering end-to-end encrypted services. This would put them in the position of either having to accept liability or remove encryption protections altogether.

My linked teaser from yesterday was separate from the EARN It act, but now it shows that companies are being coerced on two fronts.

Check It Out: How the EARN IT Act is an Attack on Encryption