You can use Apple Pay for eBay purchases starting this fall. That’s great news for Apple and its contactless payment platform, but not so much for PayPal. From the Bloomberg piece:

EBay gives Apple Pay a credibility jolt in the digital wallet space that online shoppers have been slow to embrace since using credit cards online and in stores isn’t that difficult. EBay could shore up some sales for loyal iPhone users who occasionally back out of purchases when Apple Pay isn’t accepted. Apple gets a small fee from transactions made on the platform.

Of course, PayPal most likely saw this coming since eBay has been openly moving away from the online payment processing company since the two split in 2015.

Check It Out: eBay Ready to Accept Apple Pay this Fall