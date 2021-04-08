Age-defying Super Bowl winner Tom Brady is setting up an NFT company called Autograph. CNN reported that Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President, Internet Software and Services, is acting as an advisor to the firm.

Brady and entrepreneur Richard Rosenblatt will serve as co-chairs of Autograph. The company has also assembled a high-profile advisory team including Apple SVP Eddy Cue, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, Live Nation Entertainment CEO Michael Rapino, DraftKings cofounders Jason Robins and Paul Liberman, and Dawn Ostroff, chief content and advertising business Officer at Spotify, among others. Autograph will also have interactive offerings like live auctions, physical product drops and in-person experiences.

