Edit Button Not a Priority For Twitter, Says Exec

In news likely to disappoint lots of users, a Twitter executive admitted Tuesday that an edit button is not a priority for the social network. The company also said it would allow users to follow topics, not just people, Techcrunch reported.

At a press event in San Francisco, Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour talked about a number of product changes coming to the company’s service, he also addressed the oft-memed user request for an edit button. Long story, short, you shouldn’t expect to see the button anytime soon. “Honestly, it’s a feature that I think we should build at some point, but it’s not anywhere near the top of our priorities,” Beykpour said. “That’s the honest answer.”

