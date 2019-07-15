Get eero Mesh Wi-Fi for up-to-50% Off for Amazon Prime Day

eero, one of our favorite consumer mesh Wi-Fi systems, is available for up-to-50% off Monday and Tuesday as part of Amazon Prime day. Deals include:
- eero Pro – $99. Normally US$199, this is the tri-band, flagship model in the eero lineup.
- eero Pro and 2 Beacons – $199. Normally $399, and is probably what most homes need.
- eero Pro and 1 Beacon – $149. Just spend the extra $50 and get the 2 Beacon bundle.
- eero Pro 3-Pack – $299. Normally $499, this is a great deal. But you can save $2 if you buy three standalone units.
All of these deals are only available for Amazon Prime members, and only while supplies last, of course. Go now!
