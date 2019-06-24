Elon Musk is no stranger to Twitter controversy. Today he committed another social media faux-pas, The Independent reported. The Tesla and Space X founder tweeted a picture with the slogan Occupy Mars on it…accompanied by a picture of the Moon. As you might imagine, nobody on Twitter pointed out the error…

Elon Musk has amused his Twitter followers by tweeting the words “Occupy Mars” alongside a picture of the moon instead of the Red Planet. Users on the social media site were quick to point out the error. “Hey Super Space Genius, that’s the moon in a total lunar eclipse,” said Upulie Divisekera, an Australian scientist, in reply to the post. The SpaceX founder appeared to admit the mistake in subsequent tweets joking about the faux pas. “Moon too,” Mr Musk said, using laughing emojis in a separate reply.

Check It Out: Elon Musk Tweets About Occupying Mars With Picture of the Moon