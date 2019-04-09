The Epic Mac Bundle Featuring Fantastical 2, PDF Expert, iStats Menu 6, More: $22.49 (Back for Limited Time)

The Epic Mac Bundle is back for a couple of days, and we have a coupon code for it, too. This bundle includes Fantastical 2, PDF Expert, Pagico 8, Flux 7, Command-Tab Plus, iLocker Pro, Ultdata Recovery, and one my all-time favorite Mac utilities, iStats Menu 6. This deal ended a couple of weeks ago, but Stack Commerce brought it back for a limited time. It’s $29.99 through our deal, and coupon code LAST25 at checkout brings the price down to $22.49.

