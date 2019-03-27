The Epic Mac Bundle Featuring Fantastical 2, PDF Expert, iStats Menu 6, More: $29.99 (Ending Soon)

We have a deal on a solid Mac bundle called the Epic Mac Bundle. It includes Fantastical 2, PDF Expert, Pagico 8, Flux 7, Command-Tab Plus, iLocker Pro, Ultdata Recovery, and one my all-time favorite Mac utilities, iStats Menu 6. As I said, that’s a solid collection of apps, and you can get all of them for $29.99 through our deal, but it ends in a few days. Check the deal listing for its status.

