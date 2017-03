We have deal on Espionage 3, encryption software for your Mac. It allows you to create multiple master passwords, each protecting an isolated set of folders with a combination of AES-256 encryption and scrypt security. Our deal is for $19.99 on a lifetime license to Espionage 3, which includes all minor updates and major upgrades. Check out the deal listing for more details.

