Ethan Coen’s Hilarious Review of Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” has received some decent reviews since it premiered in cinemas and on Apple TV+. One person who was not so receptive was the directors brother and former collaborator Ethan. He provided a hilarious take for the Might Be Wrong Substack, full of expletives and brotherly jibes.

Consider the very decision to adapt Macbeth. The choice belies deep insecurity; Mr. Coen seems, on some level, to understand that he has the talent God gave a balloon full of piss, and therefore needs to latch onto more talented artists like a lamprey sucking the life out of a majestic blue whale. A less insecure director might have been satisfied with a less esteemed piece of intellectual property, but Mr. Coen glommed onto perhaps the best known play by the world’s most renowned playwright in a move that screams “HELP! THE NO TALENT POLICE ARE RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER! PLEASE, SOMEONE RESCUE ME BEFORE I’M EXPOSED AS A FRAUD WHO SOMEHOW FELL ASS-FIRST INTO A MOVIE CAREER!”