EU Antitrust Regulators Investigating Google

The EU Commission is investigating how Google collects data. Reuters confirmed a story on Monday it originally ran on Friday, demonstrating the 27-nation bloc’s increasing focus on so-called Big Tech.
The EU executive said it was seeking information on how and why Alphabet unit Google is collecting data, confirming a Reuters story on Friday. “The Commission has sent out questionnaires as part of a preliminary investigation into Google’s practices relating to Google’s collection and use of data. The preliminary investigation is ongoing,” the EU regulator told Reuters in an email. A document seen by Reuters shows the EU’s focus is on data related to local search services, online advertising, online ad targeting services, login services, web browsers and others.
