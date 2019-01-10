LONDON – The EU does not have an overall plan to deal with hackers seeking to disrupt its election in May 2019. According to a feature in Wired, each of the 27 states who will be in the EU when the election takes place is expected to secure the vote in their own country. Consequently, smaller member states could be left vulnerable, and cyber-attacks or disinformation could have a serious effect on the election results.

If a tiny member state is left it to go alone against Russia’s state-backed hacking teams and disinformation brigades, the calculus of the European Parliament could be engineered by a third-party state to tilt in its favor. The stakes are huge, and some say the EU hasn’t faced up to the enormity of the issue.

Check It Out: EU Does not Have a Coordinated Plan to Fight Election Hacking