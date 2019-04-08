EU Continues to Push For Tax on Big Tech

Sweden, Finland, Ireland, and Denmark blocked a draft tax proposal aimed at tech giants over the weekend. However, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager continued to push for the tax which would affect Apple as well as Google, Facebook, and Amazon reported AppleInsider.

Vestager has argued that a “global solution” is ultimately needed, but that if results are to come “in a reasonable period of time,” Europe will have to lead the way with a harmonized tax. France’s National Assembly is voting today on a national GAFA tax, which would claim 3 percent from digital ads and other income sources for tech firms with revenues over 750 million euros, or about $842 million. Of concern is the fact that tech companies often escape paying regular taxes, even as they and the demands on government budgets continue to grow.

