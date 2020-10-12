The EU has put significant resources into taking on ‘big tech,’ including Apple, in recent years. According to Politico, that is only set to increase.

Under Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, the bloc’s executive arm is planning to merge two major legislative initiatives on competition into a single text, EU officials told POLITICO. One is the so-called New Competition Tool, a market investigation tool that would allow competition enforcers to act more swiftly and forcefully. The other is a part of the Digital Services Act, a new set of rules due to be unveiled in December for companies like Google, Apple and Amazon. Combined, the new powers would be known as the Digital Markets Act and would carry a hefty wallop for tech giants in its crosshairs. “We’re working on a new legislative proposal focused on digital markets, which would feature two complementary pillars, a combination of ex ante regulation and case-by-case enforcement,” Vestager said in a speech Thursday.

Check It Out: EU to Increase Pressure on Apple and Other Big Tech Firms