Eva Galperin is the head of the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s (EFF) Threat Lab. Her latest project? Ending stalkerware once and for all.

In a talk she is scheduled to give next week at the Kaspersky Security Analyst Summit in Singapore, Galperin will lay out a list of demands: First, she’s calling on the antivirus industry to finally take the threat of stalkerware seriously, after years of negligence and inaction. She’ll also ask Apple to take measures to protect iPhone users from stalkerware, given that the company doesn’t allow antivirus apps into its App Store.

Check It Out: Eva Galperin Wants to Eliminate Stalkerware