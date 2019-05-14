Wi-FI 6 is coming. For the geeks, that’s 802.11ax. CNET has a great article that explains it all. But even if you buy a new Wi-Fi 6 router/base station later this year, it won’t speed up your Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) devices, But take heart. Intel’s Ice Lake CPU supports it and so will, likely, the 2019 iPhones. Read all about Wi-Fi 6 in this excellent overview. Your inner geek will thank you.

Check It Out: Most Everything to Know About Wi-Fi 6