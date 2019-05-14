Wi-FI 6 is coming. For the geeks, that’s 802.11ax. CNET has a great article that explains it all. But even if you buy a new Wi-Fi 6 router/base station later this year, it won’t speed up your Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) devices, But take heart. Intel’s Ice Lake CPU supports it and so will, likely, the 2019 iPhones. Read all about Wi-Fi 6 in this excellent overview. Your inner geek will thank you.
Check It Out: Most Everything to Know About Wi-Fi 6
I want a router that supports both 802.11ax and ad. AD is really great and super fast.
https://www.linksys.com/us/r/resource-center/new-technologies/80211ad-vs-80211ax/
60hz wont penetrate walls well, but if you have a line of sight for a super fast connection, for example for your NAS to your router, it offers some crazy fast speeds.