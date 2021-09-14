With iOS 14, Brand Expedia, Hotwire and Vrbo provide users with more information at a glance on the home screen, and a summary of the updates to three apps.

Brand Expedia: The Brand Expedia widget gives travelers a more comprehensive view of their upcoming trip, including a day-by-day countdown and the local time at their destination of choice. The widget reflects the current weather to help users prepare for potential evolving conditions, such as heavy rain or storms. Flight departure reminders and check-in details are also available in the large version of the widget.

