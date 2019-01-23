Expensive Apple Hardware Isn’t New. Remember the Lisa?

The 2018 iPhones were fairly expensive, and this isn’t a new Apple strategy. The company has been down this road before with the Lisa computer.

Named for Saint Steve’s daughter, the Lisa project kicked off in 1978, finally making an appearance on 19 January 1983. It was pitched as a graphical competitor to the tiresome text-based computers dominating the marketplace.

Aside from all the snark the author pumped into the article, it’s a nice blast from the past. As Battlestar Galactica says, “All of this has happened before and all of this will happen again.”

