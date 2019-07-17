According to its terms of service, popular app FaceApp owns the rights to all photos you create with it.

Essentially, if you make something in FaceApp, FaceApp can do whatever it wants with what you’ve made. Not only can it repost your images without your permission, it can monetize the images, either directly or indirectly, without compensating you or notifying you that it has done so in any way.

Unfortunately, this sort of thing isn’t new. Facebook has similar terms, and so does Google.

Check It Out: PSA: FaceApp Owns Photos You Create With App