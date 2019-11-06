Facebook Says 100 App Developers Improperly Accessed Data From Groups

In another case of Facebook letting app developers access whatever data they want, 100 of them improperly accessed data from Groups despite Facebook claiming it restricted that access.

Today we are also reaching out to roughly 100 partners who may have accessed this information since we announced restrictions to the Groups API, although it’s likely that the number that actually did is smaller and decreased over time.

100 app developers you say? Why would 100,000 app developers do such a thing?

