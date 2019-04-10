You might think that deactivating your Facebook account would stop it tracking you around the internet. You’d be wrong. CNET’s Alfred NG tried deactivating his account and found it still collected vasts amounts of data on him. The data only goes if you actually completely delete your account.

Even when your account is deactivated, the social network continues collecting data about your online activities. All that data gets sent back to Facebook and is tied to your account while it’s in this state of limbo. It’s as if you’d changed nothing. Facebook says it only removes all of your data if you permanently delete your account. Deactivating isn’t as extreme, the company says, and the social network continues collecting your data in case you change your mind and want to return to your profile.

Check It Out: Facebook Still Collects Your Data Even if You Deactivate Your Account