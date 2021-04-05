The personal data of 553 million Facebook users was posted in a hacking forum over the weekend. Data includes phone numbers, full names, locations, email addresses, and other information.

While it’s a couple of years old, the leaked data could prove valuable to cybercriminals who use people’s personal information to impersonate them or scam them into handing over login credentials, according to Alon Gal, the chief technology officer of the cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, who discovered the trough of leaked data on Saturday.

Facebook PR has been downplaying the leak, saying it’s “only” two years old. But for most people, their phone number, email addresses, and full names probably haven’t changed in that time.

Check It Out: Facebook Leaks Data of 553 Million People Like Phone Numbers