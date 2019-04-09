When I die I want you to delete my Facebook account. Don’t parade my digital corpse around in Facebook’s new Tributes feature.

Facebook is rolling out several updates for memorialized accounts, which are profiles that remain active for people who have passed away. A dedicated tributes tab will let friends and family share stories and memories of their loved one, allowing the late person’s timeline to stay as it was before they passed away.

