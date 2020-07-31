iOS 14 features like “ask to track” could hurt Facebook’s ad targeting business, said Chief Financial Officer David Wehner.
With the update to its mobile devices, Apple will ask users if they want to let app developers track their activity across other apps and websites […] The change is expected to start impacting Facebook’s advertising in the third quarter but it will have a more pronounced effect in the fourth quarter, Wehner said.
I’m sure Facebook will find other ways to track people.
Check It Out: iOS 14 Features Could Hurt Facebook Ad Targeting