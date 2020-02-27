Facebook Sues OpenAudience for Improperly Harvesting Data

Facebook filed a federal lawsuit in California against OneAudience, saying it improperly harvested its user data.

The social media company claims that OneAudience harvested users’ data by getting app developers to install a malicious software development kit, or SDK, in their apps. SDKs are packages of basic tools that make it easier and faster for developers to build their apps.

Oddly, Facebook isn’t suing itself.

