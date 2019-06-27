Facebook’s Cryptocurrency Reveals Its Real Aims

Facebook’s announcement it was launching a cryptocurrency freaked lots of people out. It’s not just about privacy. It’s not too far-fetched to say that firms like Facebook are almost becoming countries in their own right, as Molly Wood outlined for Wired.

While Facebook’s ambitions appear unsubtle (at least to me), the biggest tech companies are all building more and more advanced and immersive ecosystems. So maybe it’s time to start asking: What is the functional difference between a company and a country? It’s not a crazy question: We’re already at a point where huge multinational tech monopsonies have so much power over the global economy that central bankers and regulators are starting to wonder if they even have the tools to set economic policy, like they used to in the old days.

