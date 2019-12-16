FaceID Not Fooled By Masks, Unlike Other Facial Recognition Systems

Intelligence company Kneron tested out a number of facial recognition systems used in payments and banking. It found many could be fooled by photographs or masks. However, not Apple’s FaceID, reported Fortune.

Kneron conducted the experiments to learn about the technology’s limitations while developing its own facial recognition technology. The company, which is led backed by high-profile investors including Qualcomm and Sequoia Capital, is creating what it calls “Edge AI,” an artificial intelligence tool that does the job of recognizing individual entirely on devices rather than though cloud-based services. Kneron also noted that its experiments could not fool some facial recognition applications, notably Apple’s iPhone X. The company’s experiment comes at a time of intense debate over how broadly to deploy facial recognition.

