FaceTime is Helping Parents See Their Newborn Babies

In a story that’s both sad and uplifting, CNN outlines how parents are seeing their newborn babies and partners are supporting women giving birth during the coronavirus outbreak. There are specialist apps, but one of the key ways contact is happening is over FaceTime.

An increasing number of hospitals are banning or limiting visitations to nurseries specializing in the care of ill or premature newborns — a demographic that is particularly vulnerable to contracting outside sicknesses. Video chat services like FaceTime have become a lifeline for many families grappling with these changes, giving them a chance to bond with their babies from afar. Julianna Grogan, a New York City-based mother who was diagnosed with COVID-19 before the birth of her daughter on April 2, told CNN Business her husband and doula cheered her on during the delivery via FaceTime, as they were not permitted into the room. “They were watching the whole time,” she said. “Luckily, I had a stand with a clip to attach my phone to the bed.”

