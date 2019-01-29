Group FaceTime Security Bug was Apparently Highlighted by Twitter User a Week Ago

Most of us are only heard about a security flaw on FaceTime on Monday and Tuesday. However, MacRumors found that a Twitter user actually tweeted both Apple Support and Tim Cook about the issue a week earlier. They also submitted a bug report, emailed Apple Support, and contacted Fox News. The user said their teen had found the Group FaceTime bug and could listen to a user’s iPhone or iPad without their permission. It all just adds to the embarrassment caused to Apple by this incident.

Twitter user MGT7500 tagged the official Apple Support account in a January 20 tweet claiming that her 14-year-old son discovered a “major security flaw” that allowed him to “listen in to your iPhone/iPad without your approval.” The user also tagged Tim Cook on the issue in a follow-up tweet on January 21.

