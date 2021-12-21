‘Have I Been Pwned’ Completes FBI Ingestion Pipeline for Passwords

Troy Hunt, creator of Have I Been Pwned, has completed a pipeline that enables the ingestion of passwords from law enforcement agencies, like the FBI.

The premise is simple: during the course of their investigations, they come across a lot of compromised passwords and if they were able to continuously feed those into HIBP, all the other services out there using Pwned Passwords would be able to better protect their customers from account takeover attacks. Fast forward to now and that ingestion pipeline is finally live.