FCC Urged to Do Something About SIM Swapping

Lawmakers are urging the FCC to do something about SIM swapping attacks, which have been responsible for the theft of tens of millions.

SIM swapping is an insidious form of mobile phone fraud that is often used to steal large amounts of cryptocurrencies and other items of value from victims. All too frequently, the scam involves bribing or tricking employees at mobile phone stores into seizing control of the target’s phone number and diverting all texts and phone calls to the attacker’s mobile device.

