The FCC announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to start discussions on ways to stop SIM hijacking.

The FCC’s proposal would update existing Customer Proprietary Network Information (CPNI) and Local Number Portability rules to require wireless carriers adopt secure methods of confirming the customer’s identity before porting out a customer’s phone number to a new device or carrier.

The FCC Proposes Suggestion to Stop SIM Hijacking