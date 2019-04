We’ve got a few details about Peter Stern, a former cable TV executive who now leads Apple’s new subscriptions.

Stern will not be able to rest on his laurels. Though some of the services announced Monday are brand new, and some, such as Apple TV+, are months away from even launching, observers are already expecting that Stern will eventually cobble them together into an Amazon Prime-esque bundle.

Check It Out: A Few Details About Apple Exec Peter Stern