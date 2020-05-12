Final ‘American Idol’ Episodes to be Shot Using iPhones

American Idol is the latest show to be filmed using iPhones. A kit including three iPhone 11 Pros is being sent to each of the judges, Techcrunch reported.

Apple’s among those tech companies working with production houses, getting some iPhone-powered rigs into the hands of producers and hosts. The list includes a Parks and Recreation reunion, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon’s late night shows and now longstanding prime-time talent contest, American Idol. The ABC show’s producers are sending home studio rigs to each of the contestants and judges to shoot the final few episodes of the season. It’s a three-camera setup, including three iPhone 11 Pros, a tripod and a ring light. The production team is helping out with camera setup and editing at a safe distance, from home.