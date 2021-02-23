Firefox 86, introduced recently by Mozilla, adds a new privacy feature called Total Cookie Protection.
Total Cookie Protection works by maintaining a separate “cookie jar” for each website you visit. Any time a website, or third-party content embedded in a website, deposits a cookie in your browser, that cookie is confined to the cookie jar assigned to that website, such that it is not allowed to be shared with any other website.
