Mozilla released Firefox 90 recently and it comes with an improved version of its tracking protection called SmartBlock 2.0.

The newest version of Mozilla’s built-in SmartBlock privacy feature makes it easier for users to keep their tracking protection settings cranked up, without breaking individual websites. The updated version seems to especially target Facebook login, which is increasingly used around the web as a third-party authentication and login tool.

Image credit: ArsTechnica

Check It Out: Firefox 90 Update Introduces SmartBlock 2.0 for Tracking Protection