Mozilla’s latest update to Firefox, version 91, offers enhanced cookie clearing when a user deletes their browser history.
When you decide to tell Firefox to forget about a website, Firefox will automatically throw away all cookies, supercookies and other data stored in that website’s “cookie jar”. This “Enhanced Cookie Clearing” makes it easy to delete all traces of a website in your browser without the possibility of sneaky third-party cookies sticking around.
Check It Out: Firefox 91 Update Lets You Fully Erase Your Browser History