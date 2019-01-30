How Former U.S. Hackers Broke Into iPhones For UAE

A team of former U.S. hackers broke into iPhones for the United Arab Emirates. They used a spying tool called ‘Karma.’

Karma was used by an offensive cyber operations unit in Abu Dhabi comprised of Emirati security officials and former American intelligence operatives working as contractors for the UAE’s intelligence services. The existence of Karma and of the hacking unit, code named Project Raven, haven’t been previously reported.

Sounds like a powerful tool. They could remotely break into iPhones just by uploading phone numbers or email accounts into an automated system. It didn’t work on Android pones.

