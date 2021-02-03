Over the weekend, the movie CODA was purchased to stream on Apple TV+. On Tuesday night, it won the grand jury prize, the directing prize, the audience award and a special jury prize in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category at the Sundance Film Festival. Variety reported that this is the first time a movie has won all three top prizes in that category, underlining why Apple Studio was prepared to splash so much cash on it.

“I hope that this opens the door to people getting that audiences want to see these kinds of stories,” director Siân Heder said while accepting the audience award. “And I hope that this means that more stories that center deaf characters and characters with disabilities get put front and center because clearly people want to respond to that.” “CODA” already broke records at Sundance when Apple Studios picked it up for $25 million after a fierce bidding war following the film’s debut on the festival’s opening night

Check It Out: Forthcoming Apple TV+ Movie CODA Wins Big at Sundance