Fortnite caused quite a stir when it pulled a stunt showing the wildly popular game disappearing into a black hole. In fact, it broke streaming site Twitch’s viewing record, VentureBeat reported.

Twitch revealed that Fortnite broke the site’s peak concurrent record on a single game on October 13. That was when all of Fortnite, including even the start menu, got sucked into a black hole. The curious and surprising event drew a max of 1.7 million concurrent viewers… No one knew exactly what was going on with the black hole, and that intrigue helped attract viewers. Rumor also suggested that once Fortnite came back, it would launch with a new map. That’s what happened when Season 2 came online.

Check It Out: Fortnite Breaks Twitch Records With Black Hole Event