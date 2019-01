Fortnite’s latest update adds support for MFi controllers, making it a bit easier to play. Another feature includes a chiller grenade.

Bluetooth controller support has arrived in mobile on supported devices! Drop in and earn a Victory in a whole new way.

I don’t play Fortnite but game controllers make it easier to play action games, instead of relying on touchscreen controls.

