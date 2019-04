We have a deal on Fotor, an image editing and design app for Mac. Fotor allows you to crop, retouch, and add creative effects to your content, and it features a collage-maker. It also has pre-made templates, tools, and customizable elements. You can get a one-year subscription to Fotor through our deal for $19.99.

Check It Out: Edit Photos, Retouch Images, Design Content, and More with Fotor for Mac: $19.99