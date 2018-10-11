Apple Video Might Be Free for Apple Customers

As it turns out, Apple customers might not have to pay a subscription to Apple Video, at least when it comes to Apple’s original content.

Apple is preparing a new digital video service that will marry original content and subscription services from legacy media companies, according to people familiar with the matter. Owners of Apple devices, such as the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV will find the still-in-the-works service in the pre-installed “TV” application, said the people, who asked not to be named because the details of the project are private.

